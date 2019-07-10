Emma Chamberlain dropped out of school and changed the world of online video. It hasn't been easy. Jonah Engel Bromwich of The New York Times reports.

Emma Chamberlain, 18, is the funniest person on YouTube. What does she do? So far the content of her videos has not been the point: She makes cupcakes or tries her hand at sewing. Like Phoebe Waller-Bridge of Fleabag, an artist close to twice her age, she interrupts the proceedings constantly to speak to her audience. That's where her videos actually happen.

Watch a video from 2018 called "MY BIRTHDAY IS RUINED." It has

