COMMENT

Kyle MacDonald explains how we fail to understand the strongest predictor of our economic success and the impact this has on how we judge others.

The self help and self esteem movement has a lot to answer for. Spawning an entire industry of motivational speakers, empty mantras and infuriatingly unhelpful positivity for a start.

But it may also be working - quite unintentionally - to maintain record levels of economic inequality now plaguing much of the Western world, New Zealand included.

One of the cornerstones of modern competitive capitalism is that hard work is rewarded. "The American Dream" is