Sit outside your comfort zone because the burgers and hot-sauced birds are worth it, says reviewer Kim Knight.

Free Bird
264 Karangahape Rd
Ph: (09) 300 3060

WE THOUGHT: 15 - Good
WE SPENT: $69

There are eight million fried chicken stories in Auckland city. This will be two of them. Or one of them. I don't know, I got confused.

In brief, you can get chicken at Free Bird but you can't get wine. You can get wine at Charlie Baxter's, but you can't get food - unless you want the chicken from Free Bird. This is less of an Auckland story,

