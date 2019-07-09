An Australian child psychologist has revealed teenage girls are "begging" their parents to buy them lip fillers ahead of school ball season.

Michael Carr-Gregg says Instagram is driving the worrying trend and says parents allowing their teenagers to get cosmetic surgery is "weapons-grade stupidity."

One teenage girl who got lip fillers was inspired by Kylie Jenner's inflated pout.

Kylie Jenner, before and after getting lip fillers. Photo / Getty Images

"I felt like my lips were too small and my older sister got a lip injection and then I saw Kylie Jenner," the 17-year-old told The Daily Telegraph.

She says she "begged" her mum to let her do it, and that her mum eventually obliged.

"At first she said I was too young, but after a few months, she agreed. She thinks it is nice."

According to the owner of cosmetic surgery clinic About Face in New South Wales, many of their customers are teenagers who have begged their parents to sign release forms so they can get their lips injected.

"It is all about the Kylie Jenner, the Kardashian look," Rebecca Ziegler told The Daily Telegraph.

She did, however, admit that many of her teenage customers have been warped with unrealistic expectations.

"They will show me a pair of lips that have been filtered in Snapchat and they say: 'I want these lips.'"