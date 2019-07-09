"Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star Kim Kardashian West has recalled how her "security" changed when she was subjected to cruel trolls, who compared one outfit she wore to a killer whale.

Speaking about her pregnancy, she told the Wall Street Journal: "It changed my body, my skin. All I have to do is type Kim and Shamu. It really changed my security. It broke my soul for a while."

kim kardashian or shamu the killer whale pic.twitter.com/Y1xwSdroY1 — Who Wore It Better? (@WhoWoreltBetter) May 4, 2013

Kim is famous for her voluptuous figure but she insists she "doesn't do a lot of cardio" to maintain her weight and instead she lifts heavy weights.

She said: "I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights. I don't do a lot of cardio. But honestly, like even my mum pulled me aside maybe a week ago and pulls me in a closet and is like: 'What are you doing? I don't care what, I just need to know.'"

Kim Kardashian was cruelly compared to a whale during her pregnancies. Photo / Getty Images

"I've been working out really hardcore with a bodybuilder for one year. September is our one-year anniversary. I've lost 20 pounds (9kg) and I'm really proud of that. I was almost 140 (63kg) forever and now I'm like 116 (52kg) and it just feels good. I didn't see results right away, but when you stick with something and you're consistent, you will."

Although she still likes to demolish a tub of Häagen-Dazs ice cream once in a while, she's tried hard to cut down on the amount of sugar she has.

Kim Kardashian West's body stunned critics at the Met Gala. Photo / Getty Images

She explained: "I don't really eat sugar the way that I used to. It doesn't really do it for me. I've kind of been trained to just eat a lot healthier than I used to. I used to just eat anything and everything and I loved it. And so I really do control that now ... I don't want to ruin it by just stuffing my face."