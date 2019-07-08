Royal fans are divided over Archie's christening photos: does he look more like his mum or dad?

The Duke and Duchess released two official photographs to celebrate the event - a black and white photo of Meghan cradling Archie and a family portrait with Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland, and Princess Diana's sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, were also in the shot.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to share the happiness of this day and would like to thank everyone around the world for their ongoing support," read the post.

"They feel so fortunate to have enjoyed this special moment with family and Archie's godparents."

Meanwhile, fans took to Twitter to marvel over the little boy's hair, which many thought looked to be red like his dad Harry's.

"He might have Meghan's lips but definitely not her nose. Archie is the perfect mixture of both his parents," wrote one fan.

Other fans exclaimed that Archie strongly resembles Meghan's estranged father, Thomas Markle.

The photos were taken by Chris Allerton, who has been entrusted to take many behind-the-scenes photos of the royal family.

He previously photographed Harry and Meghan's wedding, and the first time Archie met his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

"I am honoured to take the official photographs at the christening of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, and to once again, be part of such a special and joyous occasion for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," he said in a statement.