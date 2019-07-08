Royal fans are divided over Archie's christening photos: does he look more like his mum or dad?

The Duke and Duchess released two official photographs to celebrate the event - a black and white photo of Meghan cradling Archie and a family portrait with Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Kate Middleton and Prince William.

This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal

Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland, and Princess Diana's sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, were also in the shot.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to share the happiness of this day and would like to thank everyone around the world for their ongoing support," read the post.

"They feel so fortunate to have enjoyed this special moment with family and Archie's godparents."

Meanwhile, fans took to Twitter to marvel over the little boy's hair, which many thought looked to be red like his dad Harry's.

"It could be my eyes but the more I look at baby Archie, he appears to be a ginger!" wrote another.

"He might have Meghan's lips but definitely not her nose. Archie is the perfect mixture of both his parents," wrote one fan.

Other fans exclaimed that Archie strongly resembles Meghan's estranged father, Thomas Markle.

"Archie looks like grandpa, Thomas Markle," wrote one.

The photos were taken by Chris Allerton, who has been entrusted to take many behind-the-scenes photos of the royal family.

He previously photographed Harry and Meghan's wedding, and the first time Archie met his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

"I am honoured to take the official photographs at the christening of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, and to once again, be part of such a special and joyous occasion for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," he said in a statement.