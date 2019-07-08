Nurses were left "off their faces" after a patient's grandfather accidentally gave them cannabis cake as a thank you for looking after his family.

The grandfather brought in leftover cake from his grandson's 18th birthday party, unaware the baked good contained a rather special ingredient.

Warrington hospital officials say only one nurse ate the cake but another staff member, who asked to not be named, said at least three or four nurses were left feeling "relaxed" after eating the red velvet cannabis cake.

"They were eating the cake and then the next minute the staff were all off their faces.

Advertisement

"It was brought in by a nice old man as a thank you, but it was full of funny stuff and had them all relaxed.

"There was no impact on the patients whatsoever, but they all knew something was wrong, so the police were called in."

Warrington Hospital officials initially said no one ate the cake before confirming at least one member of staff did. Photo / Google

Cheshire Police tested the cake and confirmed it contained a strong amount of cannabis.

"Officers received a report on Monday 27 May that a cake which was suspected to contain drugs had been brought in by a member of the public and given to staff at Warrington Hospital.

"After an investigation, officers determined that the member of the public who had brought in the cake was unaware of the content of the cake as it had been left over from their grandson's birthday party.

"Officers have now spoken to all parties involved and given some strong words of advice. The case has now been closed and the cake destroyed."