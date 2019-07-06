Archie Mountbatten-Windsor's dad Harry is the major driving force behind keeping the godparents' names quiet.

The Church of England have confirmed that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will file the birth of the newest royal member in a secret register, The Sun reports.

But despite taxpayers funding the $4.5million bill for Harry and Meghan's Frogmore Cottage renovation, the public may never learn who Archie's godparents are.

A source close to the couple said: "People might think Meghan responsible for this whole privacy thing but it is Harry leading the charge. He wants Archie to be a private citizen in every way possible."

The names of Royal newcomers are normally registered to the public but it is understood that Harry wants all details kept private.

Graham Smith, of anti-monarchy group Republic, said the secrecy move was an example of Harry and Meghan "bending the law to their wishes rather than having it applied equally".

He added: "If they keep spending our millions and don't play the game they are going to find themselves less popular than they have ever been."

Archie was christened at Windsor Castle's private chapel today, in a service led by the Archbishop of Canterbury.