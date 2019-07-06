The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have issued official images of the christening of Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, as the two-month old baby is welcomed into the church.

Archie was christened at Windsor Castle's private chapel today, in a service led by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Official pictures from the couple's personal photographer Chris Allerton were taken in the castle's Green Drawing Room, the same venue as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding images.

The Royal Family is joined by Meghan's mother Doria Ragland and Princess Diana's sisters Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale. Photo / Sussex Royal

In a departure from recent tradition, the public were not permitted to see the arrival of guests, but Buckingham Palace have made two pictures available.

Advertisement

Chris Allerton said: "I am honoured to take the official photographs at the christening of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, and to once again, be part of such a special and joyous occasion for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

One shows Archie with his proud parents, the Duke and Duchess, in the rose garden at Windsor.

The second sees the family of three joined by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with maternal grandmother Doria Ragland and the sisters of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale.

The Duchess of Sussex is wearing Dior, while the Duchess of Cambridge wears Stella McCartney.

A spokesman for the couple said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to share the happiness of this day, and would like to thank everyone around the world for their ongoing support.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released this photo of six-week-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to celebrate Father's Day. Photo / Sussex Royal

"They feel so fortunate to have enjoyed this special moment with family and Archie's godparents."

The couple will also share them on their Instagram page, where they have previously posted images showing their son's feet and part of his face.

Writing online, a spokesman said "The Duke and Duchess are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment."

Guests at the service included the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Prince Harry's former nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke was seen being driven into the castle for the event.