The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise visit to Wimbledon this week and people have noticed her adorable tribute to baby Archie.

Meghan was seen at Wimbledon wearing a necklace with an "A" as she cheered on her friend Serena Williams on day four of the championship.

Meghan appeared two days after the Duchess of Cambridge made a royal appearance at Wimbledon and shunned the Royal Box.

The adorable necklace is reportedly by Jennifer Meyer and costs about NZ$520.

A little 'A'! Meghan's necklace pays tribute to her baby boy, Archie. Photo / Supplied

Meghan was reportedly accompanied by Lindsay Roth, one of Archie's rumoured godparents, as well as Genevieve Hillis.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have baby Archie christened this weekend.

The new parents also announced they will release official photos from the day some time in the future.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will christen the royal baby at the Private Chapel in Windsor Castle.

They have expressed their intention of keeping the godparents private and want a media-free baptism for Archie.

According to the Daily Mail, only 25 guests will be at the service.