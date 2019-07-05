Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are bucking royal tradition once again, keeping the identity of their son's godparents secret following today's christening at Windsor Castle.

Earlier in the week, the couple announced they would not be naming Archie Harrison's godparents as they were "private citizens".

Traditionally, royal infants only have fellow royalty or aristocrats as godparents. However, Prince William and Kate Middleton were the first to break protocol in 2013, when they chose six friends to be godparents to Prince George.

Speculation that tennis star Serena Williams might be one of Archie's godparents was shut down this week when Williams revealed she would not be attending the ceremony as she has other plans. She will play in the third round of Wimbledon today.

Likewise, it is unlikely Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney will be chosen, as the Canadian stylist is Jewish. Under Church of England rules, all godparents must be baptised Christians themselves.

Jessica Mulroney is Meghan Markle's best friend but cannot be named an official godparent under Church of England rules as she is Jewish. Photo / Getty

The couple's choice to keep the ceremony private - with guests arrivals off-limits as well as the ceremony itself - is a major break with tradition and has riled the British public just days after it was revealed how much taxpayer money the Sussex family received last year.

The Sovereign Grant report details every cent spent by the royal family, leaving the many outraged by the couple's extravagant spending, including $4.6 million on the renovation of their home, Frogmore Cottage.

Last month it was revealed that the Queen will not be able to attend today's private ceremony, which will take place in the Queen's private chapel at Windsor Castle.

Zara Tindall has a close relationship with both her cousins, as well as Prince William's wife Kate. Photo / Getty

The Sunday Times reported her majesty has a prior commitment, however, it's understood there will still be a strong royal contingent amongst the 25 guests, including Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

It is believed that Harry's cousin Zara Tindall and her husband Mike will likely be chosen as godparents.