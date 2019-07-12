Juliet Sivertsen finds taking to the ice is liberating for those of all ages.

The air is bitingly cold and a faint mist lingers above the ice. The Perspex barriers around the edge of the rink are foggy, bar a single line from where I ran my finger across the surface. Soon the body heat of the skaters will transform the fog to condensation and water droplets will sit atop the railing for the rest of the day.

With a huff of my misty breath, I push open the gates of the ice rink, the sound of the clunky metal

