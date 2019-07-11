There is a story in the news about "the rudest woman in New Zealand". She is the owner of an award-winning pie shop in Springfield, Canterbury. Her husband, who co-owns the store, is reportedly also rude but the notion of "the rudest man in New Zealand" isn't interesting. Rude men are abundant; old news. One story about the cafe features a photo of the rudest woman. There she is, walking. Walking rudely. But the rudest man is relegated to the end of the article, where he is pictured hovering behind some bins.

I remember worrying as a kid that one

