Steve Irwin's teenage son Robert is a spitting image of his late father.

The 15-year-old honoured his dad in a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing two images side-by-side which recreated an iconic photograph of his father feeding Australia Zoo's most dangerous crocodile Murray.

The second shows Robert, wearing the same outfit as his dad, standing in the same location also feeding Murray. The photos were taken 15 years apart.

"Dad and me feeding Murray … same place, same croc — two photos 15 years apart," he wrote alongside the photos.

His father, TV's much-adored Crocodile Hunter was killed by a stingray while filming at Batt Reef near Port Douglas, on September 4, 2006.

He was taking part in a documentary called Ocean's Deadliest.

Irwin is survived by his wife Terri and children Robert and Bindi.

Robert often documents his adventures through photography, which he shares on Instagram.

As he heads into adulthood, the likeness to his father is undeniable.

"So special, and so much style mate!" TV vet Dr Chris Brown comment on Robert's croc photo.

"Can't begin to imagine how proud he would be Robert," The Project host Lisa Wilkinson added. In December last year, Wilkinson shared a throwback of the father and son at the same age where their similarities are astonishing.

The Project host Lisa Wilkinson shared a throwback of Robert, left, and Steve, right, at the same age. Photo / Instagram

Robert Irwin revealed his maturity when he spoke to the Daily Mail about the risks involved in his beloved conservation.

"We never know how long we are going to be on this Earth for, you've got to make the most of every day," the teenager said.

"But I think for me, the wildlife work that I get to do, it's what I live for. It's what I love, it's my passion, it's what Dad was passionate about, it's what my family is passionate about," he continued.

"It's something that I definitely want to continue for the rest of my life, it's what I've dedicated my life to."