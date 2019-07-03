The UK teenage girl whose bullying story went viral after she was targeted by bullies at her school prom has spoken out.

Emilee Perry, 16, from Doncaster had a full jug of juice tipped over her at her school prom last Saturday by a "friend".

The cruel ordeal occurred in front of 100 classmates where she left her prom in tears, only two hours after arriving, Daily Mail reported.

The next day her mother posted pictures on Facebook of her distraught daughter with an account of what had happened. The day after, their story went viral.

This is my beautiful daughter, my beautiful daughter who suffers with anxiety whom we had to beg to go to the prom this... Posted by Tracy Perry on Saturday, 29 June 2019

Perry has now spoken out abut the prom revealing "I thought we were friends, that's why it was such a shock. I still have no idea whatsoever why she did it," she told the Sun

She bought the £500 ($750) ball dress, that is now ruined, and had her makeup professionally done for her prom. She had planned to travel to the event with a group of girls, one of whom was the bully, reported the Sun.

"I still have no idea whatsoever why she did it. It was so humiliating, it was in front of my whole year group," the teen added

She explained that lots of teachers who realised what had happened tried to console her in an attempt to persuade her to remain at the prom.

Her mother added that the school, Hall Cross Academy in Doncaster, knows about the brutal act and said they would get in touch but have not so far.

Perry also told the Sun that she hadn't heard from the "friend" and doesn't expect to ever see her again, as their school exams are over.

The 16-year-old had reportedly left a previous school due to bullying and has suffered from anxiety since she was 10.

The teen also took to Facebook to express her gratitude after receiving messages of support from around the world.

"The way that people have responded has absolutely overwhelmed me," Perry posted on Facebook, which has over 17,000 likes.

"I hope that this makes me a stronger person. I'm personally making the decision to keep the name of the girl anonymous because I would HATE to be spreading her name around and causing her more hate and stress."