The owners of a restaurant criticised on Trip Advisor over claims of disappointing and overcooked food have hit back at the reviewers, calling their behaviour offensive.

Plume Restaurant in Matakana received a stinging review by a couple who dined there last weekend for allegedly having barely any meat in the beef ragu, "cheap" store-bought dipping sauces, small portion sizes and rude staff.

However Plume manager and co-director Farida Cooper wrote a scathing response on the travel and hospitality review website to Daniel and Julia.

"Daniel, we have taken note of your unpleasant incident and objectionable behaviour at our restaurant on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.