Joanna Mathers writes on the importance of being bored.


Dust motes dancing in sunlit rooms; a heater's soporific hum – the quotidian landscape of boredom. If you're old enough to remember life before the internet, you're old enough to remember it.

Boredom hit most frequently in the endless summer holidays. You'd invent games and play Monopoly and backyard cricket but then get scratchy and want something else. In warm quiet rooms, the silence punctuated by dripping taps and the splutter of the neighbour's lawnmower, you'd wait for the kids' television shows to start. Or trawl the neighbourhood, making mischief.

Tito Tafa in his record store; Rebel Soul Records at Cross st market in Auckland. Photo / Alex Burton
Tito Tafa in his record store; Rebel Soul Records at Cross st market in Auckland. Photo / Alex Burton

Tito

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.