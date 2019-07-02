There's no denying sobriety is on trend - but for those of us who don't want to forgo the wining and dining experience, there's a ridiculous solution.

At Water Bar DC in Washington, the only thing on the menu is water - 40 different kinds.

"The highlight of this bar isn't the fresh squeezed juice—it isn't the alcohol or the food either. It's the water, bottled from deep ocean waters, mountaintop frost, and cold snow that's sat untouched for thousands of years on Arctic glaciers and Greenland icebergs," explains the website.

"Water enthusiasts and aspiring connoisseurs will find rare domestic and imported water varieties to sip and taste in a lounge area distinct for its black leather seating and modern decor."

Prices range dramatically from a reasonable $4 for a supermarket brand like TotalFit or Aqua 84, to the Beverly Hills 9OH20 Luxy Collection Diamond Edition water, at a staggering$100,000 a bottle.

For the elite water connoisseur, they even offer infusions such as Ginger Peach Water, Blueberry Orange Water or Strawberry Jalapeño Infused Water.

If you're after a deal, you could even nab a Groupon voucher for the bar.

"3 free water samples from over 30 selections of High PH Water Alkaline, as well as naturally infused Coconut and Charcoal Water," reads the listing.

"All items provided are intended to hydrate your body and refresh the senses with the absence of threatening toxins running throughout the water pipelines."

People have been understandably outraged at the premise of the bar.

"This is so dystopian it evades satire," wrote one.

"Burn this place down I don't care if I am inside," wrote another.