Nora Keegan noticed that dryers tended to be closer to children's ears. So she set out on a study that was eventually published in a medical journal in Canada.

Do hand dryers pose a threat to children's hearing?

The answer may be yes, according to a new study published in the official journal of the Canadian Paediatric Society, which found that some of the devices can be as loud as a sporting event or an approaching subway train.

To investigate that question, Nora Keegan, the study's author, spent more than a year taking hundreds of measurements in public restrooms throughout

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"We would just get in the car and drive all over"

Related articles:

"It raises some really great points"

"I've learned to never give up"