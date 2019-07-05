Much-loved author Joy Cowley steps into the Canvas Confession Box and owns up to three sins, two of them deadly.

IGNORANCE
You nominated ignorance, which is not one of the official seven deadly sins.
I think ignorance - a failure to understand others, a failure to be well-informed - causes so many of the world's problems. At one time innocence was thought to be a virtue but another name for that is ignorance and I would call that a sin. I have travelled a lot and I see the way we think if we put certain labels on other people