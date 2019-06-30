A Waikato cop is hanging up his keyboard after being the face of a popular police Facebook page.

True to form Constable Jack Driver posted on the Waikato Police Facebook page that he is moving on to different pastures.

The father of two said in the post that he just could not thank each of his followers enough.

"Your encouragement and gentle mocking has given me that extra drive to bring you creative content each and every week," Driver said.

"Ultimately I have done this role to show you all how hard the guys and girls work every hour of every day, and 365 days a year."

He added that the page's success had surpassed his expectations.

"Watching the Te Awamutu Page grow from 0-1500 followers overnight showed me the support we truly have.

"Now that we are merged under one page and have nearly 85,000 followers I think 99 per cent of the comments are positive."

Driver parted by recalling some of most memorable experiences on the job, including rushing to reports of a petrol service station robbery during a night shift, searching for a green station wagon.

"Cruising down the highway past Waitomo we pass the one and only other car on the road," he posted.

"A green station wagon ... Who would have thought? We turned to follow and a cash register came flying out of the window.

"We were a long way from back-up, so delaying was the plan, but the car stopped in front of us.

"I did think 'Uh, oh!' We hung back and used the loudspeaker to call out the driver."

A woman exited the wagon and said there were three others in the car - a situation Driver and his partner were not quite prepared for.

"Uh, oh! Barry and I did really well to not end up in trouble here," the post continued.

"Two sets of handcuffs for four offenders doesn't work very well.

"Two gang members and their partners were under arrest as we waited for back up."

He added that 40 minutes waiting in the dark feels like a long time.

"The car was full of cigarettes and alcohol. We spent the whole time talking and joking with the gangsters in hope that nothing would kick off before back-up arrived.

"To this day I don't know how it went so well as they all went to prison and would have known their destination. Gift of the gab maybe?"

In closing, Driver admitted being fond of doughnuts and reminded his followers to be positive.

"Most importantly be a positive influence on those around you. Manners don't cost a thing."