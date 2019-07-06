A strict high school ball dress code has upset students who say they are worried about being turned away from the event if they don't meet expectations.

Kerikeri High School has banned plunging necklines, revealing splits and anything other than ankle-length dresses at the ball.

Suits must be one colour, ties worn at all times and proper dress shoes are required, and any student who doesn't meet the code will not be allowed into the July 27 ball.

Three students, who spoke to the Herald on Sunday on condition of anonymity for fear of being "barred" from the ball, said

