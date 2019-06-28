If you're tired of debating whether or not pineapple is an acceptable pizza topping, fear not, people are now enraged about a whole new pizza ingredient.

QC Pizza in Minnesota, US, makes a gherkin pizza which is, as you may have guessed, a pizza covered in slices of gherkin. A video about their pizza, which has now had more than nine million views, has led to some serious online debate on whether gherkins belong on a pizza.

DILL PICKLE PIZZA Move over pineapple… PICKLES on pizza might be the new best/worst thing 🥒🍕 Posted by Foodbeast on Tuesday, 18 June 2019

Some people claim they'll never eat a pizza without gherkins on it and put their vomit emojis to good use, while others sounded truly horrified at the thought of it.

"As a proud member of the pineapple on pizza society, I say we revolt against this monstrosity," one person commented.

"I want to vomit! I enjoy pickles I just don't want it on my pizza," someone else said.

Others, however, think people who refuse to try this pizza are missing out on something great.

"New? I've been eating pickles on pizza since the early 80s," someone said.