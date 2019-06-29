Stephanie Wood fell in love with a wonderful man - but she discovered he didn't exist. Now she's telling her story and those of others who have suffered at the hands of narcissists, cheats and liars.

Cheryl vividly remembers the day in 2016 that her lover, the man she had once thought was the most gorgeous creature she'd ever seen, shrank into nothing before her eyes.

"He just turned into this little old wilted guy before me; it was like somebody had let out the balloon, he just disintegrated before me."

They'd met for lunch at a cafe. He brought

