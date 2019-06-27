A sales assistant has shared her clever technique for folding a fitted sheet perfectly, in just one minute.

"Kris" who works at an Adairs homewares store in Australia has starred in a tutorial video shared on Facebook.

In the clip, she explains how instead of rolling fitted sheets into scrunched up balls and shoving them into the cupboard - you can simply place your hands in the corners and fold it into a tidy rectangle.

A retail assistant has revealed a genius folding hack, and it'll only take 60 seconds. Photo / Facebook

Here's her step by step guide to perfectly folded fitted sheets:

Advertisement

First, place a hand inside each corner of the shorter side of the sheet. Lay it down on a flat surface like a table or the floor.

Then, take the outside corners on the opposite side and turn them inside out. Put your hands under the corners so the seam is still facing out.

Fold the sheet in half, placing the outturned corners inside the corners on the opposite side. The sheet should now be folded in half with a hand in each corner.

Now take the top corners and fold the sheet in half. Grab the sheet through the middle and shake it out into a square shape.

Fold the long elastic edge over so that the top of the sheet is flat. Then fold over the shorter elastic side.

Finally, fold the sheet into three lengthways and then into a square.

Reactions on Facebook were mixed. Some applauded the method while others decided there were too many steps or that they had made peace with a linen closet that housed balled up sheets.