The celebration is expected to be one of the largest LGBTQ gatherings in the world, according to organisers and officials.

For Emma Haynes and Annabelle Pierce, visitors from Alabama and Tennessee, New York City is not just a city up north that they're exploring together for the first time. To them, it's another country.

"To be gay in the Bible Belt," Pierce, 20, said, pausing as she struggled to find the right word, "it's difficult."

Haynes, 21, took in the Pride flags, posters and billboards practically on every street, noting that Pride flags were rarely displayed back home. "You can

