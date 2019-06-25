It seems the open plan design concept no longer just applies to living spaces - presenting, bathrooms without borders.

Earlier this week a real estate listing in Brisbane went viral over an ensuite bathroom without any walls.

"The owner of this Wynnum house knocked them down and he says it's what couples want. What do you think?" read the tweet.

Ensuites without walls. The owner of this Wynnum house knocked them down and he says it's what couples want. What do you think? #housesforsale pic.twitter.com/2EylnZKHzp — Debra (@Debrabela81) June 14, 2019

Followers were quick to react with horror: "There's not enough spray in the world," wrote one appalled Twitter user.

"Strewth! Wouldn't wanna see me after a kebab and a curry! Not a pretty sight," tweeted another.

via GIPHY

Owner Troy Williamson told News Corp that it's not that the owner forgot to put the walls back in the ensuite when he renovated the property, it's that he didn't want to.

"A lot of people were doubting me but it's the 'in' thing," assured Williamson.

The owner of this Brisbane house has made an extreme change to his modern home and says the controversial end result is what couples want. Photo / Sotheby's.

"Husbands and wives have two basins together, double showers. That's how I wanted this room to be, all opened."

While many still believe that the toilet is the last refuge in a shared living space, these new designs challenge the conventional notions that his and hers bathrooms are the key to marital happiness - and that preserving mystery helps keep a couple together.