Parents are incredible, we all know that. But some parenting skills defy logic, belief ... or even physics.

In a video posted on Reddit, a mum shows incredibly reflexes by saving her child from falling off a balcony.

The footage shows the mother and child walking out of an elevator. When the mum is momentarily distracted, the child, who appears to be around 3 or 4 years old, decides to launch himself off the balcony on their right.

The toddler can be seen bending the knees and springing forward before her mum's incredible reflexes kick in.

Advertisement

Proof that parents are true superheroes. Photo / Reddit

She takes no time to jump into action and potentially save her child's life (or at the very least saving the child from some good bruises).

"She didn't even drop her phone," someone commented on Reddit.

"She's probably left-handed. First instinct wasn't to throw the object out of her weak hand, first instinct was to reach with her strong hand," someone said, analysing it further.

"Also instinctively she clutched what was in her hand already. As a tangent, this is why with firearms you should never have your finger on the trigger unless you are ready to fire, because in moments like this you end up firing a shot you didn't intend to."

"Human ability and instinct are shot into over-drive when something 'needs' to happen. Parental protection is one of those instincts," another Reddit user said.