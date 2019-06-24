Sometimes, especially when you're feeling low, small gestures can make a world of difference.

A crying, pregnant mum returned to her car to find a note left by a stranger and it completely changed her day.

The mum, from Canberra, Australia, posted on Facebook that she was in the mall on Thursday evening chasing her four-year-old son and struggling to keep up with him.

"I'm currently seven weeks off having baby number two and was really struggling to keep up with him," she wrote in a Facebook post about the act of kindness.

"Once I finally managed to get him to the car after being slapped and kicked I burst into tears," she added.

"By this point my husband came and rescued me, took our lovely four-year-old home and I went back in and got dinner."

She the returned to her car and found a note on the windshield that turned her day around.

The mum found this kind note on her windshield. Photo / Facebook

"You're doing a great job, mumma," the note reads.

"Keep your head up."

The exhausted mum said the stranger has "absolutely no idea" how much better she felt after reading the note.

Facebook users also applauded the stranger's random act of kindness.

"That is awesome," one woman wrote.

"Sometimes the littlest things make the difference."