Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's royal wedding was a spectacular affair with the same tradition we saw for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The couple couldn't have looked more in love as they exchanged vows.

Standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony they shared a romantic kiss much to the delight of the crowds below, reports the Mirror UK.

But this simple act of love went against a rigorous piece of guidance they were asked to follow.

Advertisement

In 2011, Sarah revealed to Oprah Winfrey they were advised against this, but decided to do it anyway.

Oprah stated: "That was one hell of a kiss."

Sarah then replied: "Everyone told us not to kiss on the balcony, so we did it deliberately.

"We both were so in love."

The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, and The Duke of York, Prince Andrew, stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace and wave at their wedding, 1986. Photo / Getty Images

However, Fergie and Andrew weren't the first royals to kiss on that balcony.

Diana and Charles started the tradition by sharing a kiss on their wedding day five years previously.

In the interview Sarah described her relationship with Andrew.

She said: "We had three dinner dates one weekend and we got married"

"I absolutely worshipped him."

Despite their powerful love for each other the couple split in 1996, but remain good friends.

The two raise their daughters together - Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.