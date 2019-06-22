The Prime Minister has revealed another hidden skill.

Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford turned one yesterday and while her mother has stayed mum on any party, she has revealed she made a cute bunny rabbit cake.

Ardern posted photo of her creation on Instagram this afternoon, with the caption: "I may be smiling but about an hour earlier I was not enjoying the first birthday cake making experience (like just about every parent I know!) I recommend cakes that you can legitimately cover in coconut - it hides almost everything. Happy Birthday wee Neve!"

Yesterday, Ardern posted an image of retro Woman's Weekly cake-making book on Instagram.

Advertisement

She wrote: "Doing what so many parents have done before me. Waited till baby was in bed before trying to magic up a passable cake for the big first birthday. Wish me luck."

It's been a whole year since Ardern and her fiance Clarke Gayford became parents to Neve, born in Auckland on June 21, 2018.

Who knew that kids cake recipes had so many swear words in them? — Clarke Gayford (@NZClarke) June 22, 2019

Her proud parents revealed on Twitter yesterday that his daughter received one very special gift: a Buzzy Bee from Prince William, with whom Neve shares her birthday.

"Torn between letting the 1st birthday girl continue to maul this amazing gift or putting it somewhere safe FOREVER," Gayford wrote on Twitter, alongside two photos of the quintessential Kiwi toy.

The buzzy bee was among dozens of baby gifts the Prime Minister received, in her official capacity and from royalty and heads of state, throughout her baby daughter's first year.