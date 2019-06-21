Little Eloise was only three weeks old when she was rushed to Starship for her first open heart surgery.

By 18 months old, she'd had three surgeries for her complex heart condition. Starship was a second home to Eloise, her parents Nadia and Leigh and her sister Caitlin.

Now Caitlin, 7, is sharing her special blueberry muffin recipe and baking muffins to raise money for Starship, as a thank you for saving her baby sister's life three times.

The keen baker is inviting all New Zealanders to join her on Starship's new campaign: Bake it Better for Starship, for a month of bake sales throughout July.

The bake sale is the quintessential Kiwi fundraiser and the two little ambassadors hope to see all Kiwis dusting their aprons and sharing their favourite treats, to raise money for a good cause.

Caitlin, 7, has shared her special blueberry recipe for inspiration. Photo / Supplied

Starship provides family-centred care to children and young people throughout New Zealand and the South Pacific, managing around 130,000 patient visits each year, including little Eloise, for whom Starship has been a second home.

"We are proud to be involved and give back to Starship, they have done so much for us. Without the expert care we've received at Starship, Eloise would not be here," her mum Nadia said.

"Starship is a home away from home, a place where she feels very comfortable. Despite having to spend so much time in hospital, Eloise has still been able to thrive."

Her sister Caitlin, a keen baker, has shared her favourite mini blueberry muffin recipe, which she makes for her sister, parents and grandparents. She's looking forward to using her baking skills to help Starship.

Kiwis can get involved by baking treats and selling them at their school, workplace, local club or community group throughout July.

You can register and find bake sale ideas at bakeitbetterforstarship.org.nz.