COFFEE & GELATO

Delizio Cafe has great coffee and an extensive brekky and lunch menu along with some great gelato. Photo / Supplied.

Kickstart your day with a coffee and breakfast at the charming Delizio Cafe. Friendly staff and good service make it a place you'll want to revisit. They cater to all tastes with an extensive menu offering Western and Balinese meals for brekky and lunch. If you're looking for a cool afternoon treat they also sell gelato. And you can take some time there to post those holiday snaps and yummy looking food pics to the 'gram with their free Wi-Fi access.

CHEAP EATS

Get in early at Warung Babi Guling to ensure you don't miss out on the crispy pork skin. Photo / Supplied.

If you're sick of resort-style eating and want a taste of the local food culture, make a visit to Warung Babi Guling for the titular dish, spit-roast pig. Accompanied by pork soup and rice, this delicious spicy dish is a Balinese staple, and the combo of chilli and succulent meat is sure to wake up your taste buds.

As soon as they open - at 11am - you'll find a queue of locals out the door. They are open until mid-afternoon but you will want to get in early to ensure you don't miss out on the crispy pork skin. Pull up a stool at one of the share tables and you'll be served – but be patient. You can always enjoy a couple of NZ$2 Bintangs while you wait.

DRINK STOP

Head to Sky Bar for a refreshing cocktail after a busy day of sightseeing. Photo / Supplied.

Tucked along the beachfront inside the Mulia Bali resort, Sky Bar is a must-visit for cocktail fans and the perfect place to watch the sun go down after a hectic day's sight-seeing. Quench your thirst with a chilli passionfruit cocktail or mojito, or take the classic route with a negroni or martini – you can't go wrong, no matter your taste preference.

You can also double up with their two-for-one happy hour offers from 4-7pm each day and a DJ will be spinning tunes for your listening pleasure from 5-8pm.

DINNER

The Beach Grill at The Ritz Carlton boasts some of Nusa Dua's best seafood. Photo / Supplied.

Treat yourself for a special occasion and head to The Beach Grill at The Ritz Carlton for standout grilled seafood. Nestled in the white sand beachfront, this restaurant has a casual indoor-outdoor setting and is the perfect spot for a romantic dinner date. Be sure to try at least a couple of the following: soft shell crab, tuna ceviche, king prawns, or lobster - I also devoured a lovely rib eye steak. If you can't make up your mind, go with one of the set menu options that offer three, four or five course meals with wine pairings. Afterwards, take a stroll around the beautiful Majestic Chapel neighbouring the restaurant.