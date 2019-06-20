Harry, Meghan and baby Archie are planning on relocating to the United States, a royal expert has claimed.

In an interview on iHeart Radio, Rob Shuter says palace insiders revealed the news to him.

"Meghan Markle is leaving Britain with her prince and baby," he said.

According to reports, Meghan is planning on relocating her husband and newborn son to the US. Photo / Getty Images.

Shuter claims that while the Sussexes had originally planned on moving to Africa, Markle has her heart set on her home country.

Advertisement

"Meghan refuses to move to Africa."

He also believes the reason for the move is to get away from William and Kate, with whom they are reportedly in a rift with.

Rumours of a supposed feud between the Sussexes and Cambridges emerged towards the end of last year. Photo / Getty Images.

"Meghan knows if she stays in Britain, this will always mean living in their shadow."

While it was originally planned that Meghan, Harry, Kate and William would work together at Kensington Palace, the foursome have recently parted ways.

Most recently, Harry and Meghan decided to leave the joint charity foundation they ran with William and Kate.

Amid rumours of feuds, the "fab four" are reportedly breaking up and going their own ways. Photo / Getty Images.

A royal expert told the Sun Online that Harry and Meghan "won't slot in line" or be "controlled" by William.

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe said the split demonstrates that Meghan, 37, and Prince Harry, 34, intend to "do things their own way".

"It is clear that Meghan and Harry were initially prepared to slot in under the wing of William and Kate but that's not how they feel a year on."

The split from William and Kate could be a colossal blow for the Royal Foundation, which Meghan only joined after her wedding in May 2018, The Sun reported.

"Harry is going to forge his own path with Meghan. For years, before he met Meghan, he was the royal, third wheel, standing behind William and Kate," Larcombe added.

A palace insider told the Sunday Times, "William's quite controlling, and he was in control when it was just the three of them, but now he's not".