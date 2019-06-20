Julia "Hurricane" Hawkins took up running at age 100. "As I get older, I feel like I only have so many 100-yard dashes left, and I don't want to waste them in practice," she said.

Two years ago, at the age of 101, Julia Hawkins set a record. A running record.

She ran the 100-metre dash, finishing with a time of 39.62 seconds. They called her the "Hurricane."

This week, at the age of 103, Hawkins returned to the track to run the 50- and 100-metre races in the National Senior Games in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She is believed to

