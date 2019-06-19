Kyle MacDonald discusses the psychology of what makes people afraid of change.

Last week one of our senior broadcasters did a pretty good impression of the grumpy conservative uncle at the family gathering. Mike Hosking told our youngest MP Chlöe Swarbrick - in the context of an interview about cannabis law reform - "Wait until you're my age, and had a few kids, then you'll understand."

It was, as has already been observed elsewhere, a particularly belligerent interview. He may as well have just shouted down the phone line: "Don't confuse me with the facts. My mind is