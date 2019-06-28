PRIDE

Acting can be a tenuous career and you end up doing all sorts of other work. Does that wound the pride?

I think I came to terms early, early on with the fact that you have to do a whole lot of everything, really, to stay in the business. You might make the mistake of thinking you're pretty special in some ways but you'll be brought back to earth regularly. There's plenty of really talented people out there and survival is the most important thing, ahead of everything else. So you stay pretty grounded - you get rejected, you

Related articles: