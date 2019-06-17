In the past several months, Chanel has lost its longtime creative director with the death of Karl Lagerfeld, and has been the subject of continuing takeover speculation involving industry rivals like LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

But the storied fashion house, owned by secretive billionaire brothers Alain and Gerard Wertheimer, reported rising profits and revenue Monday, the second time in two years that the privately held company had issued an annual earnings report in its 109-year history.

Chanel has traditionally shied away from talking publicly about the state of its finances. But the company — best known for distinctive products