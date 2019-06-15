A teen with multiple sugar daddies has revealed details of her relationship with the men.

College student Valentina, 18, told a new BBC show that she gets thousands of dollars a month from her seven sugar daddies.

The teen features in a new BBC show called "Secrets of Sugar Baby Dating" and opened up about the details of these "relationships".

Valentina has dated seven sugar daddies at once. Photo / BBC3

She says she enjoys dressing up for the men, some of them aged over 40, including playing a schoolgirl for them.

According to Valentina, the average sugar baby can make about NZ$5800 a month from just one man. With seven on the go, The Sun reports Valentina is cashing up about $95,000 every month.

She also receives luxury goods, such as designer clothing and accessories.

She admits some of the sugar relationships are sexual. Photo / BBC3

The teen, who's studying fashion in college, says some of those items cost more than $1000 each.

"When I see something I like I will gesture to him, I will touch him on the shoulder, make eye contact … everything you do that is considered flirting," she said.

"I will make him associate shopping with sexual things because men are sexual creatures," she adds.

She admits the relationships with her sugar daddies are sexual and the men keep it "interesting", mostly with role playing.

"Of course I want to sleep with them, of course I want to rip their clothes off just like any other relationship," she said.

"I enjoy it too, it's fun.

"I act like a schoolgirl … I am a schoolgirl, I am at college, but you know what I mean."

She says her relationships with sugar daddies are just like any other relationship and refuses to be compared with escorts or sex workers.

She has plenty of expensive clothes gifted to her, like the lingerie she shows BBC presenter Tiffany Sweeney. Photo / BBC3

She also says she has a natural preference for older men so it works out well for her.

"I can never level with boys my age because their motives are different to mine," she says.

"They would rather sit at home and play Fifa."

Her favourite sugar daddy is 47 and she hopes to marry him when he retires.

Aside from her seven current sugar daddies, she also dates men on a "pay per meet" basis.

"I ask for a sum of money for the date," she explains.

"It costs, all the effort I've put in to get glammed up for him."

"If I like him and we get along, maybe then he is a PSD, a potential sugar daddy."

Valentina, like most sugar babies, meets her sugar daddies online.