Image-sharing platform Instagram is down globally following an outage.

Some users of the mobile app are encountering a "couldn't refresh feed" notification while others have reported they can't access Instagram at all.

An Instagram user in Auckland trying to access the platform was confronted with a loading error. Photo / Supplied

On desktop the website comes up with a 5XX server error.

According to CNET, reports from Down Detector, a site that monitors social media sites for user-reported outages recorded more than 50,000 claims of issues accessing the platform.

While it's not unusual for major applications like Instagram to experience issues, this isn't the first time the Facebook photo-sharing platform has run into trouble this month.

In June alone, two other major outages have been reported.

Meanwhile, it's a great day for Twitter as disgruntled Instagram users take to tweeting their disappointment.

everyone running to twitter to see if instagram is down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/SZxaHAlAZ2 — @tefleurgesteld (@Aardappeltjee) June 13, 2019