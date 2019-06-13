Any child told they're going to meet a princess would be forgiven for picturing a woman in a swirling dress of organza and sparkles.

So when Kate Middleton, a "princess" for want of a better word, greeted crowds in the UK town of Cumbria, dressed in boots, trousers and a forgettable grey coat, two sisters appeared confused and disappointed.

According to People magazine, the little girl and her sister were waiting for Kate to turn up wearing a Princess Elsa costume and had to be reassured by their father: "It's a princess. You love princesses!"

Turning to Kate, he added: "She wanted to know if you'd be wearing your Princess Elsa dress."

Advertisement

A little girl was surprised when Kate Middleton showed up not dressed like a princess from Frozen. Photo / Getty Images

The little girl who reportedly handed the Duchess of Cambridge a bouquet of flowers, was gutted that she hadn't shown up in a Disney Princess Elsa costume.

Wills and Kate stopped to give these lucky dogs a pat. Photo / Getty Images

Not wanting to upset the little girl, the mother-of-three explained to her she had to wear an outfit that was appropriate for playing with the sheep.

"I know. I'm sorry," the Duchess said.

"I came in my trousers and my coat because I'm going to see some sheep."

"I tried to do a plait on Charlotte this morning but it didn't really work very well"



Watch the sweet moment The Duchess of Cambridge admires a young girl's plaits and admits she attempted them on #PrincessCharlotte that morning. #RoyalVisit #DuchessofCambridge pic.twitter.com/QSoyWqKU0Y — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) June 11, 2019

Prince William and Kate were in the rural community this week to pay respects to the efforts of local heroes and volunteers supporting the region.

The couple met with members of the volunteer local mountain rescue team, first responders in the community, and organisations that are making good use with donations given by the Cumbria Community Foundation.

When she was trying to shear the sheep, in her jeans, the Duchess adorably couldn't stop laughing during their appearance at Deepdale Hall farm.

The Duchess explained to the little girl that her choice of clothing had to be appropriate for playing with the sheep. Photo / Getty Images.

The royals were introduced to the Brown family who had been farming in the area, by England's second largest lake, Lake Ullswater since the 1950s.

Prince William and Kate got involved with other activities such as herding and dry stone walling - regular daily activities for life on a farm.