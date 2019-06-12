A video of US president Donald Trump and his wife in Normandy has reignited a popular conspiracy theory about the First Lady.

For more than a year now, many theorists have been convinced Melania Trump employs a body double to stand in for her at some public events.

The White House has shot down the rumours, and in March this year Mr Trump himself hit back, claiming the photographic "evidence" of his third wife's body double had been photoshopped.

The clip of the US President and his wife has reignited a bizarre theory. Photo / Twitter / @thehill

"The Fake News photoshopped pictures of Melania, then propelled conspiracy theories that it's actually not her by my side in Alabama and other places. They are only getting more deranged with time!" he tweeted.

But just like other high-profile conspiracy theories — like the moon landing being staged, and the Illuminati controlling the world — diehard believers just won't give up.

And the rumours began swirling yet again during the Trumps' visit to the French region for the 75th Commemoration of D-Day in France earlier this month.

During the trip, they met President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, with the group visiting the Normandy American Cemetery, where more than 9000 US troops killed in World War II are buried.

The Trumps' visit to Normandy has raised eyebrows. Photo / Mandel Ngan / AFP

A short clip of the visit was recently posted to Twitter by US political website The Hill — and it immediately sparked claims the woman accompanying the American President was actually a body double standing in for the real Mrs Trump.

President Trump, @FLOTUS Melania Trump, French President Macron, and First Lady of France Brigitte Macron walk through the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial on the 75th anniversary of D-Day. #DDay75thAnniversary https://t.co/IMMsm0nG24 pic.twitter.com/OaNHPKQ87l — The Hill (@thehill) June 6, 2019

The video shows the First Lady dressed in black holding a bunch of flowers and placing them before a grave.

But it was one accessory — her dark sunglasses — that many Twitter users claimed was"proof" it was actually "fake Melania" in the footage.

"You can always tell by the sunglasses and wig combo (hair is slightly diff than actual Melania), but she's a little shorter than Melania," one Twitter user claimed, while another said: "Anytime you see her wearing glasses it's the body double. You can also tell it's the double because Trump is super handsy with her like never is with Melania."

Many also argued her body language did not match Mrs Trump's.

That’s the secret service agent posing as @FLOTUS

Anytime you see her wearing glasses it’s the body double. You can also notice how Trump is super handsy with her like never is with Melania. — NR_Garrett (@NR_Garrett) June 6, 2019



And other photos and videos of the couple taken during their Normandy visit also inspired similar allegations.

⁦@morningmika⁩ Still think that speech was “presidential?” https://t.co/iLW9hGnHwl — Trump's not my Pres (@Nysteveo2AOLcom) June 7, 2019

I usually don’t believe conspiracies but I’m convinced Melania’s SS agent is also her body double. pic.twitter.com/bfdrbjRh06 — Chris 🇨🇷 (@lemeauxnez) June 6, 2019

President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS attended the 75th Commemoration of D-Day in France.



"Those who fought here won a future for our nation. They won the survival of our civilization." pic.twitter.com/rhEpDGRKmb — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 8, 2019

According to conspiracy theorists, the US First Lady regularly uses a body double to impersonate her at public occasions, with many pointing out discrepancies between "fake Melania" and the "real" Mrs Trump's appearance.

The theory first took off back in October 2017 after actor and comedian Andrea Wagner Barton posted about it on Facebook.

Will the real Melania please stand up? Is it me or during his speech today a decoy “stood in” for Melania??... Posted by Andrea Wagner Barton on Friday, 13 October 2017

Many who believe in the theory are convinced Mrs Trump's body double is a secret service agent who has an uncanny resemblance to the First Lady — and the rumours have been fuelled further by Melania Trump's penchant for sunglasses, clothing and accessories that often cover part of her face.

Since then, the theory has cropped up again and again whenever Mrs Trump is seen in public looking or acting unusual.

It last made headlines in March this year during a presidential visit to Alabama after WSFA 12 News reporter Sally Pitts shared a picture of the couple visiting a memorial on Twitter.

President Trump viewing the 23 crosses representing the 23 tornado victims. pic.twitter.com/TgqkWOXLu9 — Sally Pitts (@SallyPitts_WSFA) March 8, 2019

And in July 2018, the bizarre theory went into overdrive after the President and his wife were pictured stepping off Air Force One in Brussels ahead of a NATO summit.

Fake Melania is back y’all pic.twitter.com/EuaTpPkjPN — James St. James (@JSJdarling) July 10, 2018

But the First Lady isn't the first celebrity to be accused of using a decoy.

In 2016, there were claims Hillary Clinton had been replaced by a body double and even a hologram after she collapsed at a 9/11 memorial service in New York with pneumonia.

And last year, some theorists claimed a bizarre video of Meghan Markle appearing to "glitch" was evidence the now Duchess of Sussex had been replaced by a robot.