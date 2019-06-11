According to reports, Meghan Markle will guest edit and feature in a photoshoot for British Vogue's September issue.

The Duchess of Sussex has, however, said she doesn't want to be the cover star, or include her husband or baby Archie in the shoot, according to The Sun.

"Meghan is going to write a piece on causes such as female empowerment and women's education," a source told the publication.

Meghan will appear in Vogue, but Harry and Archie will be absent. Photo / Getty Images.

"This is nothing to do with Archie, or family, or home life. It's purely on women's empowerment."

The photoshoot is set to take place at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

This won't be the first time a royal has worked with the fashion magazine.

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, on the cover of Vogue in 2016. Photo / Conde Nast.

In 2016 Kate Middleton starred on the cover of Vogue as part of the National Portrait Gallery in London's Vogue exhibition.

"The Duchess had never taken part in a photography shoot like this before. She hopes that people appreciate the portraits with the sense of relaxed fun with which they were taken," a royal spokesperson said at the time.

In 2017 Meghan was on the cover of Vanity Fair, and spoke publically for the first time about her relationship with Prince Harry.