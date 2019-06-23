Tipping the scales at 210kg, Dave Letele knew he needed to change.

The promise:

Sleeping on the floor in a community home, Dave Letele's bed had just collapsed under his weight. It was 2014 and Dave, like his bed, was broken. "Broke, broken and broken-hearted."

As he lay there on the floor he thought, "This can't be my life. I am meant for more than this."

He thought about his kids. About being a better example for them. And then he got up and started walking. First, he walked around One Tree Hill. Eventually he started walking twice a day.