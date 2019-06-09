A mum who shared her birthing video has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after fans noticed something "weird" with the special moment she held her baby for the first time.

Biannca Prince, who shares a YouTube channel with her husband Damien called "The Prince Family", has been slammed for making some rather unusual comments when she first held daughter Nova Grace, reports news.com.au.

Instead of declaring her bub to be beautiful, as arguably most new mums would, Biannca seemed to be more interested in the colour of little Nova's eyes.

"She's going to have brown eyes for sure …" the 22-year-old said, just moments after her baby was placed into her arms.

But as Nova's eyes opened for the first time, Biannca is surprised to see they're a shade of blue.

"I thought you were going to have pretty eyes," she quips, as she takes the details of her newborn in.

Her husband quickly responds, defending their baby.

"She do have pretty eyes," he claps back.

The nurses too quickly tell Biannca little Nova is "beautiful".

But while it was just a tiny moment in the 37-minute video, it has gone viral after one of their 3.6 million subscribers shared it on Twitter.

"Imagine being one hour old and your parents are obsessing over our skin/eye colour," the tweet read.

Biannca Prince shared her shock at discovering her daughter Nova Grace had blue eyes, not the brown colour she wanted. Photo / YouTube - ThePrinceFamily

Outraged people quickly responded to the tweet, labelling it "offensive" and "hurtful".

Reasons for the outrage were different, with some pointing out the comment could be hurtful to women struggling to conceive and others describing the family as "ungrateful". Regardless, everyone agreed it was a misguided remark to make.

The major backlash has led to Biannca and Damien, who are also parents to sons DJ and Kyrie, responding to the criticism in a new video, shared last night.

The emotional 24-minute video shows Biannca during her labour talking about how "pretty" her baby girl was going to be as she struggled through the pain of childbirth.

Mum Biannca Prince, (left), has faced major backlash after her "hurtful" comments about her newborn's appearance were labelled "pathetic and ungrateful". Photo / YouTube - ThePrinceFamily

In the clip, the mum-of-three showed off little Nova and insisted she meant "no harm" by her comments.

"I didn't mean for it to be offensive towards anybody," she explains. "I just meant I wish she would have had my eyes, and to this day I still think one of my kids should've had my eyes — it's just a preference."

They also revealed despite many people asking them to take the offending video down, they would be leaving it on their channel.

Biannca added: "She's beautiful — she's perfect the way she is."