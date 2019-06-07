EMILY WHIU has been flat out mixing, rolling, cutting, frying and filling donuts.

Not just any old donut but Mamasdonuts — delicious deep-fried, fluffy-centred treats that are all handmade.

She and her team will be opening the doors to the new Hastings Mamasdonuts tomorrow at 4/219 Omahu Rd (opposite Hawke's Bay Hospital).

Emily, who is Hawke's Bay born and bred, came across Mamasdonuts in Hamilton while visiting relations.

She was so impressed with the concept and the quality of the treats, she decided to look into opening a branch in Hastings.

"I believed in the product and did some research and just knew it would be popular in Hawke's Bay. So I set about finding out what I had to do to make it work."

Emily, who is the mother of four boys, commuted to Tauranga and Hamilton from Wednesday to Saturday for weeks on end learning about Mamasdonuts.

"It's not just the art of making them, although that is vital of course, but I also had to learn about customer service, and about becoming a manager and a hundred other things."

She has hired nine local staff and is happy with her team who range from mums to high school students.

"My goal is to provide delicious donuts as well as an amazing experience. You can see us working and making the donuts. It's a fun place to come for a treat. They are not mass produced, rather they are handmade and we put a lot of love into our donuts."

Emily says the donuts are not just sold as a takeaway. They will also have catering options.

"For instance, they would be ideal for children's birthday parties, baby showers and there is also the option for clubs and schools to use them as fundraisers."

The donuts range from $2.50 to $3.50 and come in a variety of flavours and fillings, including salted caramel, blueberry and apple cinnamon. The flavours rotate every three months.

"We also have take-home packs and once we are settled will look at doing home deliveries."

Emily says she is "so excited about providing Mamasdonuts to Hawke's Bay".

"I have been a teacher and was looking for a brand new challenge. I think I've found it."

■Mamasdonuts will be open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 7am to 1pm.