Could this be the end for social media "influencers"? Like, already?

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri announced in April that follower counts - Instagram's main status marker - would become much less prominent in users' profiles. This is a big shift for dedicated followers of fashion via social media.

If we can't see how many followers a beauty product poseur has, will we still buy that lippy? How would we even know whether this person was popular enough to pay attention to?

"A bigger idea," Mosseri posited, would be to have private "like counts", meaning no more numbers under posts.

