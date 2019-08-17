Lee Umbers talks to high-profile Kiwis about their biggest regrets – and how to live regret-free.

"Regrets, I've had a few," Frank Sinatra sang in My Way, the classic hit about looking back on life and defying its challenges.

But while Ol' Blue Eyes may have had "too few to mention", many of us have been remorseful over past misdeeds or lost opportunities.

Our biggest regrets centre around relationships, followed by working-life concerns, says the co-author of a study which surveyed a range of ages across the United States.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

READ MORE:
Self-made millionaire Seeby Woodhouse has a few

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

No regrets