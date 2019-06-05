In a 33-minute long interview with Piers Morgan, US President Donald Trump has spoken about his controversial statements regarding Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.

Trump sat down with Morgan on "Good Morning Britain" this morning (Wednesday evening NZT) and spoke about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and his conversation with Prince Charles about climate change.

Trump denied earlier claims that Prince Harry had snubbed him at Buckingham Palace and called him a "terrific guy".

Referring to the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, Trump said: "She was nasty to me. And that's okay for her to be nasty, it's not good for me to be nasty to her and I wasn't. You know what? She's doing a good job, I hope she enjoys her life ... I think she's very nice," he said.

Advertisement

In 2016, Markle reportedly said she'd moved to Canada if Trump was elected president of the US.

Despite the rift, Trump says he got along famously with Prince Harry during the banquet at the palace earlier this week.

"In fact, he spent a lot of time talking to Ivanka and talking to my family. I went up – he couldn't have been nicer. Couldn't have been nicer. I think he's great.'

"Did he say: 'Come on - do you think my wife's nasty?" Morgan asked Trump.

Did Donald Trump really call the Duchess of Sussex 'nasty'?



He clarifies his comment and says 'I think she's doing very well'.



He adds Prince Harry was 'a terrific guy' and 'couldn't have been nicer'. pic.twitter.com/ARwcyheeiv — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 5, 2019

"We didn't talk about it … I was going to because it was so falsely put out there. And when you see that transcript and you see, it's the exact opposite of what they said," he replied.

Prince Harry seemed reluctant to be pictured with Trump in Buckingham Palace earlier this week. He did not follow other members of the Royal Family as they walked around the exhibition of US-themed artefacts with Donald Trump on Monday.

The incident follows comments from Trump to The Sun, when asked about Markle's previous comments about him.

"What can I say? I didn't know that she was nasty," he told the UK newspaper, later denying he'd said that.

Trump also told Morgan Prince Charles had given him an impassioned speech on the environment and climate change. "We were going to have a 15-minute chat, and it turned out into an hour and a half. He did most of the talking," Trump said.

Despite Prince Charles' best efforts, it appears Trump remains unconvinced: "I believe there is a change in weather and that it changes both ways," he told Morgan.

He called the state banquet at Buckingham Palace one of the highlights of his life and said his late mother "would have been proud" because she was a huge fan of the Queen of England.

'It was really something.'



We can imagine it'll be tough impressing @POTUS, but the Queen and Buckingham Palace seem to have done the job!



He says he and Her Majesty 'had a great rapport' and spoke 'non-stop' for an hour and a half.@realDonaldTrump | @piersmorgan | #GMBTrump pic.twitter.com/kjNk6WxVHG — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 5, 2019

He also revealed that, contrary to previous reports, the NHS will not form part of any trade deal between the US and the UK post-Brexit.

Is the NHS on the table in a post-Brexit trade deal?



The president backflipped and told @piersmorgan he no longer considers it a part of trade. pic.twitter.com/AeNQ30UVBx — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 5, 2019

In the half-hour interview, he also said he is willing to go to war with Iran but is also willing to meet President Rouhani if that increases the chance of peace.

Morgan also questioned Trump about gun control in the US but the president hit back at the UK's "knife crime epidemic": "I read an article where everyone's being stabbed ... They said your hospital is a sea of blood - all over the floors."