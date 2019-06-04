Sylvia Weinstock, whose first job was as a schoolteacher, has baked wedding cakes for high-profile clients like Mariah Carey and Billy Joel. Oh, and she hates fondant.

Sylvia Weinstock is known among fans as the "queen of cake," for her ornate, colourful and realistic confectionery designs. But she didn't start out in the baking business.

"In 1975, I went skiing with my family. I don't like to ski, so I baked instead," she said. A former schoolteacher, she didn't bake professionally until she was 50, after surviving breast cancer.

Weinstock, an 89-year-old Brooklyn native, was a judge for the Netflix

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: